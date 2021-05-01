If the difference in the province of Córdoba explained almost by itself the triumph of Mauricio Macri in the presidential of 2015., the distance he got Alberto Fernandez in the Buenos Aires suburbs amply supported his victory four years later. That is why the region is watched with particular attention for the 2021 legislative elections. Clarion accessed this weekend to a study that measured the intention to vote there, with a sentence and a doubt: the Front of All maintains a comfortable advantage over Together for ChangeBut, will it be enough to influence the national result so much?

The survey is from Reyes – Filadoro, a consulting firm specialized in the Buenos Aires territory, who worked at some point with Sergio Massa and now measures basically for municipal administrations. Presented a survey of 700 cases in the suburbs, surveyed between April 21 and 22, and with a margin of error of +/- 3.7%.

At the beginning of the report, the main conclusions, which show the complex scenario experienced by the GBA, with a crack impact still very latent:

– “More than a half of Buenos Aires residents (57%) have trouble making ends meet; while 15% not only fail to meet their basic needs, but also have urgent unsatisfied needs “.

Axel Kicillof, during the announcement this Friday in La Plata. The governor, with a good image in the Conurbano. Photo Agency La Plata.

– “66% of the people who they voted for the Front of All in 2019 think the economy is going to be better, while 83% of Together for Change voters he thinks that the situation is going to get worse over the next year. “

– “54% of voters of the Frente de Todos express greater concern for health than by the economy (27%), while the Together for Change voters are more worried about the economy (48%), for safety (23%) and for education (12%) “.

– “The The majority of the GBA population approves of the work that the Government is doing to combat the pandemic. More than half of the Buenos Aires citizens consulted approve the suspension of classes and the restrictions imposed to circulate after 8:00 p.m., but 61% believe that the measures adopted recently will not be enough to reduce the rate of contagion of the virus. ”

Images of the main leaders

The consulting firm evaluated the image of seven leaders in the suburbs: three from the Frente de Todos and four from Together for Change. First conclusion: the ruling trio surpasses the entire opposition quartet. Alberto Fernández, Axel Kicillof and Cristina Kirchner (in that order) finish above Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, María Eugenia Vidal, Patricia Bullrich and Mauricio Macri.

– The President combines 56% positive and 41% negative, the governor + 52% and – 43%, and the vice + 50% and – 46%. That is, all three appear with a differential in favor, more support than rejection.

– The opposite happens in the main opposition alliance: the Head of Government adds up + 45% and – 48%, the former governor + 36% and – 59%, the former Minister of Security + 34% and – 61%, and the former president closes with + 27% and – 70%. The four with balance against.

In all cases, they are completed with the percentages of “does not know / does not answer”.

The data, it is worth noting, is limited to the Conurbano. A study also of Reyes – Filadoro, at the end of the year and on the entire province of Buenos Aires, showed some differences. The most notorious: Larreta punctuated, with Alberto F., Kicillof and Cristina below.

Voting intention for legislative

At the end of the study, the intention to vote in the GBA is addressed and predictably Everyone’s Front appears at the top. With a wide advantage of 21 points: 42% against 21%. The measurement was made repeating as options the same forces that competed for the last presidential election.

Under polarization The Awakening Front is coming 5%, non-Kirchnerist Peronism 4%, Left Front 3%, Federal Consensus 2%, Front Nos 1%, 4% blank vote and 17% undecided.

The gap for the ruling party is undoubtedly very large, but enough to have such a national impact? In 2019, on the 2 million votes difference that the Fernándezes took from Macri-Pichetti, 1.5 million obtained it in the Conurbano.

In the third string, dominated by the populous La Matanza, for example, the difference exceeded 30 points: 59.6% to 38.3%. In the first cord, the closest to General Paz, reached 16: 51.8% to 35.8%.

Of all the GBA parties (more than 20), the yellow ballot only won in two: the flirtatious Vicente López and San Isidro.

