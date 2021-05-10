Just four months before PASO and five before the general election, a new survey ratified the broad advantage of Together for Change about him Front of All in the city. The gap is large when querying for space and widens even more if asking with first and last name. At least with the two variants offered by the consultancy Trends: Fernan Quirós Y Leandro santoro.

Trends is a firm that was born in 2017 and tends to bring its studies closer to leftist sectors, such as the FIT. He also had clients in the Buenos Aires and Buenos Aires Legislatures. In April he did a survey of 1,110 cases in CABA, with +/- 3.5% margin of error.

The Results report The study begins with a summary of other parameters also evaluated:

v 1.5 Main concerns in CABA Based on a Buenos Aires survey of 1,110 cases. What is your main concern? Fountain Trends

Infographic: Clarion

– “The pandemic and its consequences is still the main concern of the participants. It far exceeds other problems such as employment, inflation or insecurity. The lack of expectations for the future remains. “

– “The 56% support presence in schools. 51% disagree with the implementation of greater restrictions “.

– “In this context, the government of Alberto Fernández continues to lose support. 58% of those surveyed have a negative assessment of their management “.

– “Horacio Rodríguez Larreta establishes himself as one of the political leaders with high positive image, greater than 50%. He has strong approval of the management of the health situation. “

The numbers for the election

The electoral chapter of the survey has three frames main. Voting by space, voting by candidate and a very interesting extra: How would an intern today in Together for the Change between Quirós and Patricia Bullrich?

“In PASO elections, in the internal of what political space would you choose candidates? “, he consulted first Trends.

In the framework of a strong polarization, Together for Change prevailed by almost 25 points over the Frente de Todos: 49% against 24.2%. They completed:

v 1.5 Voting intention in CABA by space Based on a Buenos Aires survey of 1,110 cases. In the STEP elections, in which political space would you choose candidates? Fountain Trends

Infographic: Clarion

– The left: 5.4%.

– The Liberals: 4.8%.

– Blank or null: two%.

– I would not go to vote: 3.7%.

– I do not know: 10.9%.

In addition to the advantage in the positions above, It is striking that the left is above the liberals, which until recently and in other polls were around double digits.

As for the numbers per candidate, with the Buenos Aires Minister of Health (Quirós) and the legislator Santoro as variants of the main spaces, the distance in favor of Together for Change grows to almost 27 points: 47.8% to 21%. The rest is ordered like this:

v 1.5 Voting intention in CABA by candidate Based on a Buenos Aires survey of 1,110 cases. In the legislative elections, who would you vote for as a National Deputy? Fountain Trends

Infographic: Clarion

– Myriam bregman: 6.5%.

– Javier Milei: 4.9%.

– Luis Zamora: 1.1%.

– Matias Tombolini: 0.8%.

– Blank or null: 2.1%.

– I do not know yet: 15.8%.

To have as a parameter, in the October presidential election Macri and Pichetto took about 16 points from the Fernández in CABA. And Larreta, about 20 to Matías Lammens for head of Government.

As for an eventual STEP between Quirós and Bullrich -who already warned that he will be a candidate in the City- the minister prevails narrowly: 51.2% to 48.8%, almost a technical draw.

In any case, due to the impact of the pandemic in the City, it seems unlikely today that Larreta will play his Minister of Health in the election. According to Clarín, the head of government would lean towards his Diego Santilli or for bringing the district back to Maria Eugenia Vidal. Against any of them would have to give the internal Bullrich if he keeps his word to appear.

On the side of Kirchnerism, Santoro is one of the variants that is analyzed, since his term as a Buenos Aires legislator expires. They also measure Lammens, the tourism minister who did a good job against Larreta in 2019.

Look also