Less than six months before the official date to carry out the national STEP, a new electoral poll analyzed one of the data that reveals to politicians and analysts: how can the opposition vote be divided? Or seen from the other side: based on this dispersion, how much would it reach the ruling party to win the legislative elections? The consultant Real Time Data (RTD) published a study for how that deal is today. What has to Together for Change clearly in the lead, but with other options that threaten to erode its flow.

The survey of RTD –950 cases at the national level – it was done between February 2 and 8 and the results were recently presented. It is a firm that monitors daily updates, which it sells to clients in the country and abroad. In 2019, like most consulting firms, it was far behind in its electoral forecasts.

As for the scenario for this year’s election – it remains to be seen whether the August and October calendar will be fulfilled or there will be a shift to wait for the vaccination plan to advance -, the consultancy led by the political scientist Nicolas Solari it has been measuring since last October.

Electoral poll Based on a national survey of 950 cases. Source: Real Time Data

It started just one year after the triumph of the Front of All in the general election and the first numbers of RTD They reminded that election: 48 to 40, although in this case reversed. When the consultant asked “if today there were elections for deputies and senators, you would vote for government candidates Alberto Fernández or one of the opposition candidates? ”, The ruling party added 40 and its rivals 48.

Since then, the difference has been widening and in the last cut that now presents Clarion doubled: it went from 8 to 16 points, with the ruling party in 35% and the opposition in 51%.

Does this mean that the Frente de Todos is heading for defeat? As this newspaper has been explaining, not necessarily. Not only because the election is a long time away, but because you have to see how the opposition vote is distributed. Still far from the 2019 numbers and with a downward trend, 35% of the ruling party continues to be an interesting base to take off.

That is where it is essential to weigh the opposition dispersion. With nuances, most of the studies published to date agree that although Juntos por el Cambio is clearly the main non-official variant, the growth of liberal options such as José Luis Espert mainly affects this space shared by macristas and radicals.

The PASO, analysts and politicians believe, will serve as a computer. And if the rift and polarization remain strong, Together for Change could grow between the primaries and the general elections, as happened in the presidential elections of 2015 and 2019. This could be one of the reasons why a sector of the Frente de Todos – just like Cambiemos tried when it was a government, I promoted a single vote with the excuse of the pandemic.

Electoral poll 2 Based on a national survey of 950 cases. Source: Real Time Data

RTD analyzed the main oppositional variants according to the probability of the vote. “How likely is it that you will vote for the following political spaces in this year’s elections?” He inquired and offered as options: Together for Change, Avanza Libertad, independent PJ and Left Front.

Faced with each variant, 51% of the respondents who had opted for the opposition could choose: “Sure you will vote”, “I could vote”, “I don’t think I will vote”, “Sure you will not vote” and “You don’t know yet”. How was the table?

1) Together for Change: 37% “Sure you will vote it”, 38% “Could …”, 6% “I don’t think …”, 12% “Surely not …” and 7% “You don’t know …”.

two) Advance Freedom: 6% “Sure you will vote it”, 33% “Could …”, 16% “I don’t think …”, 37% “Sure not …” and 8% “You don’t know …”.

3) Independent PJ: 3% “Sure you will vote”, 25% “Could …”, 23% “I don’t think …”, 39% “Surely not …” and 9% “You don’t know …”.

4) Front Left: 2% “Sure he will vote for it”, 5% “Could …”, 12% “I don’t think …”, 75% “Sure not …” and 6% “He doesn’t know …”.

