In this new data there is also a detail that might surprise you . A low-aggressive, easy-to-dodge enemy has killed a good number of players. Obviously, talking about the statistics requires some spoilers, so don’t continue if you don’t want spoilers on Shadow of the Erdtree.

As has already happened several times in the past, FromSoftware and Bandai Nacom have revealed a series of statistics dedicated to Elden Ring . This time it’s the turn of Shadow of the Erdtree the paid expansion that arrived in June on PC and consoles.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Stats Details

As you can see in the image below, FromSoftware has revealed how often the Miquella’s followers – around which the DLC is built – have been called to help by users. The most evoked is Dane, against Romina, one of the most advanced bosses in the game, although certainly not one of the most powerful.

Official Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Stats

The part we anticipated comes right after: the blue spirit eels (which glow red when enraged) have defeated the Lightless One 289,116 times. The enemy cannot move and is easy to avoid, but clearly someone always gets fooled (we hereby deny having been killed by this enemy, you have no proof and you never will!).

The most used witchcraft, the most used spells and the most used spirits are then indicated. These are mostly obvious choices, but it is always nice to see the official data.

Looking ahead, after Elden Ring FromSoftware now has over 400 employees and is working on “several new projects.”