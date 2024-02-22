This week has been one of great surprises for Soulslike lovers, since the release date of Shadow of The Erdtreewhich will be the additional paid content for the consecrated Elden Ringthe latest creation of FromSoftware with the genre that has made them a star. And in addition to giving the first details about what is to come, they also gave an update on the sales obtained throughout these months, shortly after celebrating the second anniversary.

As mentioned in the official document where they explain everything in detail, especially the background part of the DLC and what it may contain, in the description part where we are told “What is Elden Ring?“, they emphasize that it became the most prominent title of 2022. But, it has also been said that up to this point, just over 23 million copies have been distributed in the world, assuming that it will be on the different consoles and PCs where it will be is available.

Here is what is said in the PDF:

ELDEN RING is an action role-playing game set in an authentic dark fantasy world. The game allows players to explore vast fields and dungeons to discover the unknown and enjoy the feeling of achievement that comes with overcoming

obstacles and challenges. Combining the development capabilities of FromSoftware and the marketing power of Bandai Namco Entertainment overseas, this title has been played by fans around the world since its release on February 25, 2022 and has shipped over 23 million units in everyone. Furthermore, the game's gameplay and unique worldview have been highly acclaimed and it has won four major gaming awards worldwide, including “The Game Awards 2022”, “Golden Joystick Awards 2022”, “26th DICE Awards”. and “Game of the Year” at the “Game Developers Choice Awards 2023” and many other famous awards in the world. “ELDEN RING” will continue to be deep and long-lasting quality content for fans around the world.

Remember that Elden Ring Shadow of The Erdtree of June 21, 2024. The base game is available at PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Editor's note: It is definitely a game that deserves what it has earned, so it would not be surprising if the DLC also takes in at least 10 million copies. We will have to wait until mid-year to know the players' response to this great event.