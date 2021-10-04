Shoukry said during a televised intervention, Sunday, that Cairo “is waiting for satisfactory solutions to the outstanding issues with Ankara in order to restore relations,” explaining that “there is some progress in relations with Turkey that we hope to build on.”

The Egyptian minister added that “there is a review of policies at the regional level, and the matter has not yet reached any further extent, but there is some progress and we hope that it will be built on, and we will monitor and evaluate the matter according to the policies pursued by the Turkish government, both in its bilateral relations with Egypt.” Or within the framework of its regional policy,” noting that “communications are still proceeding at the same pace as what happened in the first and second rounds.”

The second round of talks between Egypt and Turkey took place on September 7 and 8 in Ankara.

According to an informed Egyptian source who spoke to “Sky News Arabia”, the talks between the two sides are taking place in a relatively positive manner, but no final agreement has been reached so far on the three controversial files, as Egypt demands the withdrawal of the Turkish presence from Libya, the cessation of provocations in the eastern Mediterranean, and the cessation of provocations in the eastern Mediterranean. Ankara’s support for the Brotherhood organization once and for all and handing over those wanted by it to Cairo.

Dalia Ziada, director of the Egyptian Center for Free Democratic Studies, believes that “the positive signs regarding negotiations between the two countries are good.”

Ziadeh told Sky News Arabia: “The measures aimed at completing the reconciliation process between Egypt and Turkey must be read in the context of the bigger picture of what is happening now in the Middle East as a whole.”

She explains that the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in a chaotic and uncalculated manner, endangered the lives of hundreds of thousands and killed hundreds already, and “was an alarm bell that prompted the major countries in the region to think pragmatically about cooperation and coordination, to deal with this earthquake that will be left by the completion of America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.” region over the next few months.

She adds: “Then, we saw countries that were in a state of intense competition in the recent past, beginning to communicate and cooperate, so who would have believed that representatives of these countries would gather in one room.”

Ziadeh asserts that, “It was logical for Egypt and Turkey to expedite the completion of the reconciliation process between them, especially since talks between them have already taken place since last March, and there is no longer any reason or reason to delay or slow down in completing the reconciliation, not only for the direct interest between the two countries, but Also because both Egypt and Turkey have many tools that would maintain stability and security in the region in the face of expected fluctuations, or that we are already seeing signs of as a result of the American withdrawal. This is more important and greater than any bilateral differences between the two countries on any issues whatsoever.” .

The dispute between Egypt and Turkey has emerged since 2013, after the Muslim Brotherhood’s rule was overthrown, and Ankara provided financial and logistical support to the organization, which was involved in carrying out terrorist operations targeting Egyptian institutions.

More recently, senior Turkish officials have indicated improved relations with Egypt, in a shift from their earlier sharply critical approach toward the government of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Months ago, Ankara stopped broadcasting anti-Cairo programs operating on its territory at the request of the latter, after statements by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in which he said that the two countries had “intelligence, diplomatic and economic” contacts, adding that he hoped for “strong” relations between Turkey and Egypt.