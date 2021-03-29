Peter Berdowski, CEO of the Dutch public broadcaster Boscalis, said on Monday that the news regarding the partial floatation of the huge container ship blocking the Suez Canal is good, but the completion of the process will not be easy.

Pauskalis is the parent company of a company called Salvage, which assists in the effort to move the delinquent ship. Berdowski said a new tug would arrive and water would be pumped down the bow of the vessel to help free it, but if these efforts did not succeed, the cargo would likely have to be reduced.