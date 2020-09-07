new Delhi

President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal participated in the Governor’s Conference on New Education Policy through video conference. But while addressing the inaugural session of the ‘Conference of Governors’, PM Narendra Modi said,’ I firstly thank the President, these events are very important in the context of National Education Policy. Hundreds of years of experience of education world is gathered here. PM Modi said, “ Education policy and education system is an important medium to fulfill the aspirations of the country. The responsibility of education system is all connected to the central, state government, local bodies. But it is also true that the government, its interference, its influence in education policy should be at least. ‘ He said that this education policy is not the education policy of the government. This is the education policy of the country. Just as foreign policy is the policy of the country, defense policy is the policy of the country, similarly education policy is also the policy of the country. There is a medium to fulfill the aspirations of the country, but government intervention and influence should be minimal in this. The more teachers, parents, students will be connected to education policy, the more its relevance and comprehensiveness increases.