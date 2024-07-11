Dragon Ball Legend it will consist in 18 volumes distributed in three cases, with six volumes per case. The releases are scheduled for December 2018. 2024between May and June 2025and December of 2025available in Spanish and Catalan. Each box will cost 150 USD, and due to its commemorative nature, the publisher Planet Comic Spain has confirmed that there will be no reprints, making it a true collector’s edition.

This edition will stand out for its fidelity to the original Japanese format, based on the Digest Edition Released between 2016 and 2017, it is known for its size and quality. Each volume will have approximately 500 pages and will follow the Shonen Jump Soshuhen style. It will also include a series of extras such as the author’s comments, notes on the creative process, chronologies and triptych posters.

The edition will use higher quality materials than the Japanese edition with the storage cases featuring exclusive designs inspired by the series. Different arcs of the original series will be covered, the first one will cover from the beginning to the end of the battle against Piccolothe second will cover the 23rd Martial Arts Tournament up to the Battle of Namek and the third will narrate the arrival of Frieza and conclude with the aforementioned ending.

It is well known that the publisher is from Spainbut for those who don’t know, this also operates in Mexicoso users will have to look at their nearest comic book distributors and will probably find all of these volumes. However, since it is not a mass distribution, you will have to look in specific stores.

Via: Planet Comic

Author’s note: It would be great to have this collection, although I would be happy with just having volume number one and that’s it.