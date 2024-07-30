Colombia and Ecuador are two sister countries that share a history, idiosyncrasy and valuesparticularly since February 10, 1832, when they established diplomatic relations.

With the aim not only of maintaining them, but of strengthening them to demonstrate that cooperation is the key to progress, Four months ago, María Gabriel Troya presented her credentials to President Gustavo Petro, thereby confirming her position as her country’s ambassador to Colombia.

Troya spoke to EL TIEMPO about bilateral efforts on issues such as tourism, academic exchanges, business and security, which he hopes to promote from his position, recognizing that both countries face common challenges, such as migration and transnational crime, which must be addressed in a comprehensive manner.

In addition, He said he would make every effort to ensure that the binational cabinet established between his country and Colombia in 2012 can be resumed in the short term.which was suspended last April in response to President Gustavo Petro’s raid by Ecuadorian police on the Mexican Embassy in Quito to arrest former Vice President Jorge Glas.

The ambassador also emphasized the necessary efforts by the international community to demand transparency from Nicolás Maduro in the electoral process that, according to the Venezuelan National Electoral Council, declares him the winner.

Precisely, Ecuador is on the list of 12 countries (Argentina, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, the United States, Guatemala, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay) that this Thursday called an extraordinary Assembly to offer a joint resolution of the case, of which EL TIEMPO has seen the draft in which they will propose a recount of votes with international observers.

Finally, Troya spoke about the weight of China in the Ecuadorian economy and the Andean country’s intentions to consolidate its good relations with the world.

STEPHANY ECHAVARRÍA – INTERNATIONAL EDITOR – EL TIEMPO