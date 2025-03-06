The European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to announce today a new relaxation of 25 basic points of interest rates and do so for the last time in this decrease cycle. There will be no great discussion about the meeting … of the Governing Council of the ECB in Frankfurt, but after that it will be more controversial if additional cuts are still necessary.

The ECB will present on Thursday New projections on inflation and economic growthand the statements of several members of the Governing Council indicate that the Central Bank remains convinced that it will achieve its inflation objective of 2% sustainably throughout this year. According to a preliminary estimate of Eurostat, inflation decelerated 2.5% to 2.4% in February. Economists, however, expected a 2.3%decrease. And the new international situation, with Trump’s commercial war and including the new European debt to face the new defense needs, suggests that we are at the gates of an inflationary scenario, so it is imposed from now on caution.

“The most important thing is the expectations that the central bankers can create for the coming months,” explains Kristian Tödtmann, head of monetary policy and capital markets of Dekabank. Among other things, they are likely to discuss whether they will continue to describe monetary policy as a restrictive in their declaration on the decision on interest rates. The German member of the ECB Executive Committee, Isabel Schnabelhe has recently expressed his doubts about whether he remains the advisable course. The president of the German Bundesbank, Joachim Nagel, and his Belgian counterpart, Pierre Wunsch, also believe that The level of neutral interest rates could be achieved after this Thursday’s flexibility.

Attentive to the statements

In the statement published by the ECB, the modification of words and phrases will be studied with magnifying glass, to anticipate the intentions of the Council. According to Tödtmann, if the European Central Bank suppressed the passage of its statement that says that it believes that monetary policy will continue to have a restrictive effect, this would not automatically mean that it has reached the end of the cuts of interest rates. “Rather, the ECB would make it clear that its decisions will be open from April,” he says. In this way, the current automatic pilot would disconnect from the trimens of interest rates. In Tödtmann’s opinion, the BCE It should make their particular decisions depend on the indicators “that reflect the degree of restriction of monetary policy”, if a new cut of interest rates is appropriate.

Tödtmann considers that a pause in interest rates is justified and that “it would not be an excessively great risk for the ECB to pause in the reduction of key interest rates and take a little more time to evaluate both the perspectives of inflation and the effect of the already relaxed monetary policy.” “If the downward risks for economic perspectives materialize and there is a risk that the inflation objective is trimmed, there would be no reason not to lower key interest rates more quickly and expansive territory,” he explains, in relation to a possible tariff war between the US and the EU.

Financial markets expect the ECB to cut the deposit rate of current 2.75% up to at least 2% by the end of the year. This is in line with the statements of several members of the Governing Council that, unlike Schnabel, Wunsch or Nagel, place the level of neutral interest rates around 2%.