The earth is shaking again in Turkey, in the area on the border with Syria already devastated by the earthquake which in the night between 5 and 6 February caused at least 47 thousand victims: two new earthquakes – of magnitude 6.4 and 5.8 – struck the two countries that are still grappling with operations to recover the victims.

According to preliminary indications, the earthquake – with its hypocenter at a depth of 10 km – occurred about 32 kilometers from Antioch in Turkey. The tremors were felt not only in Syria, but also in Lebanon, Iraq, Israel and the Gaza Strip.

The new episodes have caused the collapse of new buildings that had resisted the earthquake earlier this month. According to what was announced by the prefect of Hatay Rahmi Dogan, several evacuations are underway.

Turkey’s disaster and emergency agency AFAD has asked people to move away from damaged buildings and not stop in coastal areas for fears that there could be a rise in sea levels of up to 50 centimetres.

Before today’s new tremors, the president of AFAD, Yunus Sezer, declared in a press conference that the aftershocks have continued incessantly since last February 6: “So far there have been 6,414 aftershocks. I would like to remind you once again that our citizens are prohibited from entering risky buildings and carrying goods.”

(article being updated)