An earthquake was felt shortly after 10pm in Naples. Some people poured into the street. The earthquake felt distinctly in Naples had the Campi Flegrei as its epicenter, where a magnitude of 4.0 was recorded. We learn this from the website of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, according to which the earthquake occurred at 10.08 pm, at a depth of approximately 3 kilometres.

A seismic swarm is underway in the Campi Flegrei area, announced the Vesuvian Observatory, the Neapolitan headquarters of the INGV. As part of the seismic swarm, a magnitude 4.0 shock occurred, recorded at 10.08pm with the epicenter located in the Pisciarelli area, on the border between the municipalities of Naples and Pozzuoli, at a depth of 2.6 km. The Municipality of Pozzuoli invites you to contact the Operational Center of the Municipal Police on 081.8551891 or the Civil Protection on 081.1884400 for any reports of damage or inconvenience. «The municipal administration of Pozzuoli together with the municipal Civil Protection is closely following the evolution of the ongoing seismic sequence and will provide subsequent updates until the phenomenon is concluded», we read in a note.

The earthquake was felt distinctly in various areas of the city, both in the hilly area of ​​Vomero and on the seafront, in Posillipo and in the areas of the center close to Piazza del Plebiscito. There are currently no reports of damage.

There are various reports on social media, with the earthquake hashtag in first place among Twitter trends and users writing from various areas of the city and the immediate hinterland explaining that they felt the earth shake.

In the area of ​​via Pisciarelli, on the border between the municipality of Pozzuoli and Agnano, a hamlet of Naples, there are still people on the street after midnight. Some have taken courage and returned to their homes, but many are still afraid. There are people, like an elderly couple, waiting with their suitcases on the sidewalk: “now some of our relatives are coming, they will take us to their house”, they say. Meanwhile, stability checks continue on buildings, both public and private, and also at some factories.