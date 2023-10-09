Home page World

After the earthquake, people in Afghanistan are searching for their loved ones with their bare hands. Then the earth is shaken again. The Afghans are in shock.

Kabul – After the devastating series of earthquakes in Afghanistan, the search for survivors continues – but hope is dwindling by the hour. On Monday, people tried to clear the rubble with their bare hands, shovels and pickaxes. At the same time, another earthquake in the province of Herat, near the border with Iran, startled people. According to the US Earthquake Observatory USGS, it had a magnitude of 4.9.

Meanwhile, the aid organization Care was concerned about women and girls in the affected regions. “Their freedom was already significantly restricted and they therefore have limited access to essential life-saving services,” said Reshma Azmi, deputy country director of Care Afghanistan.

Concerns about women and girls

Afghan women mourn relatives who died in the earthquakes. © Ebrahim Noroozi/AP/dpa

The Taliban have been back in power in Afghanistan for more than two years. The country is politically isolated internationally because of its repressive policies, which primarily discriminate against women and girls.

On Saturday morning, several earthquakes startled the residents of the Afghan border province of Herat near Iran. Within just a few hours, the earth shook nine times and more than a dozen villages were largely destroyed. The military and rescue services rushed to the disaster areas. According to the US Earthquake Observatory USGS, the two strongest quakes had a magnitude of 6.3.

An Afghan man sits in the rubble of his house in the Zenda Jan district of Herat province. © Ebrahim Noroozi/AP/dpa

The NDMA civil protection agency put the number of deaths on Sunday at more than 2,400, while the UN emergency relief office OCHA spoke of more than 1,000 deaths. An NDMA spokesman expressed concern on Monday that the number of victims could rise further as the situation was still unclear. 20 villages and around 2,000 houses were completely destroyed. In addition to numerous rescue teams, a high-ranking Taliban delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Ghani Baradar also arrived in the earthquake areas.

The United Nations released five million dollars (4.7 million euros) in emergency aid and, after assessing the needs, announced an appeal for donations soon. Accordingly, more than 11,000 people were affected by the earthquake.

People are traumatized

The worst destruction was in the Sindajan district, northwest of Herat. The Tolonews broadcaster reported that 80 percent of the population in a single village died. A shepherd told the station that he had been herding sheep outside the village during the earthquake. When he returned, eight members of his family were dead. “My father, my mother, my brothers and my sisters with their children, they were all here,” he said.

Afghan women mourn relatives in the Zenda Jan district of Herat province in western Afghanistan. © Ebrahim Noroozi/AP/dpa

No injuries were initially reported in the new quake on Monday. A doctor in the emergency room in Herat told the German Press Agency that the quake was “pretty intense”. People are in shock and the psychological stress is high.

The quakes bring back memories of the devastating disaster last summer, when more than 1,000 people were killed in an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 in the east of the country. After decades of conflict, many villages with simple construction are ill-equipped to deal with earthquakes.

Severe earthquakes occur again and again in the region, especially in the Hindu Kush, where the Indian and Eurasian plates meet. dpa