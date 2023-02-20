An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 was felt even in Israel. Since the earthquake at the beginning of the month, more than 47,000 deaths have been confirmed in both countries. more than 200, two weeks after a major earthquake killed at least 47,000 people in the region.

The tremor on Monday was centered in the Turkish province of Hatay, which was already one of the regions hardest hit by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that occurred on February 6, and was also felt in Syria, Israel, Iraq and Lebanon, according to reports from the local media

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said search and rescue efforts were underway at three collapsed buildings where a total of five people were believed to be trapped. He advised residents of the region not to enter buildings, and reported that there were 26 aftershocks on Monday.

Hatay Mayor Lutfu Savas said the new earthquake left people trapped in rubble who had possibly returned to their homes or were trying to move their furniture out of damaged buildings.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said damage inspections were under way in Hatay, and urged citizens to stay away from damaged buildings and follow the instructions of rescue workers.

In Hatay, search teams rescued a person who was trapped inside a three-story building and trying to reach three others inside, broadcaster HaberTurk reported. HaberTurk journalists reporting from Hatay said they were violently shaken by Monday’s earthquake, and clung to each other to avoid falling.

In the Turkish city of Adana, Alejandro Malaver said people poured out of their homes into the streets, carrying blankets in their cars. He said that everyone is really scared and that “no one wants to go back to their homes”.

Wounded in Syria

The Syrian organization White Helmets said several people were injured in rebel-held northwest Syria when they jumped from buildings or were hit by debris in the town of Jinderis, one of the towns worst hit by the February 6 earthquake.

“Hospitals and medical centers have registered so far, according to information received by us, more than 125 injured in northwest Syria after the earthquake that hit the region, most of them due to fear and panic, [pessoas] jumping from buildings, or cases of fainting,” said the organization’s director, Raed Saleh, on Twitter.

SANA, Syria’s state news agency, reported that six people were injured in Aleppo as a result of falling debris.

The February 6 earthquake killed almost 47,000 people in both countries – 41,156 of them in Turkey, where more than a million and a half people are in temporary shelters. In Syria, at least another 5,900 have died. Turkish authorities have recorded more than 6,000 aftershocks since then.

