Tuesday 9 April a violent earthquake earthquake it shook the Campi Flegrei at 10.32pm, recording a magnitude of 2.1 on the seismograph. The phenomenon, recorded by the devices of the INGV Vesuvian Observatory, had a depth of 2.7 km.

What happened was distinctly felt throughout the entire area, from Pozzuoli to Quarto and in the western districts of Naples, such as Agnano, Bagnoli, Fuorigrotta and Pianura. A few hours earlier a similar phenomenon had happened in the Salerno area, where, according to initial information, neither people nor things had been registered. From the lower intensity (2.7 vs. 3.0)nothing very alarming seems to have happened, although the matter will need to be monitored.

Earthquake in the Campi Flegei: the first details

On social media several residents have told their testimony and the emotions they felt when faced with the phenomenon. Comprehensibly, what happened greatly frightened the population, also because the area is at high risk. Having rushed off the road as a precaution, she feared she had been involved in a waking nightmare. In total there were four telluric movements, each of them with different intensity and the peak recorded, in fact, at 10.32pm.

The team responsible for dealing with the phenomenon is committed to monitoring developments and the presence of possible further consequences. Thank goodness there were no injuries.

To better understand the situation, a meeting has been scheduled for Thursday 11 April 2024 between the population and the National Civil Protection, INGV scientists and other experts in the sector, the Campania Region and other institutions, including the Municipality of Pozzuoli.

The new episode that occurred in the Campi Flegrei invites us to reflect on the matter and on the need to inform ourselves and prepare in the most appropriate way, in order to contain the threat. Over the last few years, several earthquakes have affected the area, although of a lower magnitude than today's. The institutions invite you to remain calm in similar situations and to observe the guidelines provided by the experts. Where leaving a closed place is impossible, the invitation is to seek shelter under a sturdy table or in a protected corner.