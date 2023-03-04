Saturday, March 4, 2023
New earthquake in New Zealand measuring 6.9 on the Richter scale

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 4, 2023
in World
0
New earthquake in New Zealand measuring 6.9 on the Richter scale


earthquake

So far there are no reports of victims.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 shook the Kermadec Islands, an archipelago located in the north of New Zealand, this Saturday, without the authorities having reported serious material damage or casualties or issued a tsunami warning.

The earthquake occurred at 7:41 p.m. (6:41 GMT) and its hypocenter was located 205 kilometers deep under the seabed in the Pacific Ocean, as reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), which records the seismic activity around the world.

The tremor occurred 927.6 kilometers northeast of Ngunguru, in New Zealand.

The Kermadec Islands, which lie between New Zealand and Tonga, are unpopulated, except for the staff at the permanently installed base on Raoul Island, which has a weather and radio station.

New Zealand sits on the fault line between the Pacific and Oceanian tectonic plates and records some 14,000 earthquakes each year, of which between 100 and 150 are powerful enough to be felt.

EFE.

