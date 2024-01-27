Home page World

From: Carmen Mörwald

The shock continues: There was another earthquake in Austria. This time it reached a value of 3.6 – and was in a completely different region.

Ehrwald – Austria is currently being hit by an unusual series of earthquakes. The ground shook 15 times within ten days. The worst so far occurred on the night of January 23rd between St. Ulrich am Pillersee and Waidring (as of January 27th). Loud GeoSphere Austria it reached a magnitude of 4.0. Now another earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 was measured. According to reports, the thunder and rumbling woke residents in the Ehrwald area from their sleep.

Several reports of earthquakes in Austria – there was “a lot of shaking”

According to the GeoSphere Austria earthquake service, the epicenter this time was on the border with the Oberland in Austria, eight kilometers southwest of Ehrwald and 14 kilometers northeast of Imst. At 12:06 a.m., residents suddenly reported the sound of an earthquake. “The earthquake was clearly felt by the population,” says the current earthquake report.

Those affected report that they were startled by this. “It was very clearly felt in Tarrenz, the television on the wall was shaking quite a bit,” the portal quotes Today a Facebook user. Another wrote that he was currently on vacation in Ehrwald and that the closet and bed were “shaking a lot”. “It was quite violent, I’ve never experienced an earthquake before.”

Why is the ground shaking? There are heat flows in the Earth's mantle that arise from the high temperatures in the Earth's core and the significantly lower temperatures in the Earth's crust. The earth's crust, in turn, consists of several plates that are moved by heat flows. When the resulting stresses exceed a threshold, seismic waves are released. We perceive these seismic waves as earthquakes. Source: German Red Cross e. v.

Only minor damage expected from earthquake in Austria

As with previous earthquakes, no major damage is expected. Seismologist Nikolaus Horn also confirms this on the GeoSphere Austria website. “At this magnitude, minor damage such as hairline cracks in the plaster can occasionally occur.” Only between a magnitude of 5.0 and 6.0 can more serious damage occur, depending on the building.

The scientists from GeoSphere Austria's earthquake service describe the ongoing series of earthquakes as “very unusual” because it involves several consecutive tremors with a relatively high magnitude for the Austria area. “Theoretically, the whole thing can calm down again over time,” explained seismologist Sophie Authried to the portal ORF Tyrol. “But it is also possible that there will be more earthquakes in the next few weeks.” (cln)