Earthquakes in Turkey killed more than 50,000 people | Photo: EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

A new earthquake, measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale, struck this Monday (27) in the province of Malatya, in southeastern Turkey. That locality had already been affected by the strong tremors of the beginning of this month.

This earthquake left one dead and 69 injured, according to information provided by local authorities. The tremor, which had an epicenter about ten kilometers south of the capital of Malatya, in south central Anatolia, occurred at 6:05 am (Brasília time).

An hour and a half after the earthquake, rescue teams managed to pull a survivor from the rubble. Four other people were rescued alive from the scene. The tremor also collapsed 22 buildings, according to the Minister of Education, Mahmut Özer.

Malatya was one of 11 provinces affected by the 7.8 and 7.6 earthquakes that struck three weeks ago and devastated southeast Turkey and northern Syria, leaving more than 43,000 dead.

Since the day of the tremors, almost two million people have been living in tents, prefabricated houses or reception centers in the region.