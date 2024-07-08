There is an interesting and useful APP to use for stress-free travel with an electric car and to eliminate reload anxiety. This is about thee-Routes app, made by Stellantis and is available on Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Travelling electric with the support of the e-Routes app

The e-Routes app was developed for electric vehicle owners without navigation system. In fact, you just need to consult it on the screen of your smartphone or on the car display via Android Auto or Apple CarPlay to access its functions.

e-Routes app to plan trips with an electric car

Compared to other apps, Stellantis e-Routes uses real-time vehicle data, such as battery charge level and air temperature, to calculate precisely the remaining autonomy and the itinerary.

How does it work

Specifically, the app selects charging stations more efficient along the route according to the driver’s preferences, such as payment options and minimum battery level, adapting real-time route based on traffic and speed.

The Stellantis e-Routes app screen

The app also indicates whether the selected charging stations they are busy. It also shows nearby services, such as restaurants, bars and hotels, to help customers plan their charging time. e-Routes, finally, Estimate the cost of charging sessions and informs in advance about the total cost of the trip.

Travelling with an electric car

Travelling with an electric car is therefore much easier thanks to the app launched by Citroen in October 2023 which is now extended to EV vehicles Peugeot, DS Automobiles, Opel and Vauxhall. The app will be available across Europe and, in summer 2024, for Fiat (600e), Fiat Professional (E-Scudo and E-Doblò), Alfa Romeo (Junior Electric), Jeep (Avenger) and Lance (Ypsilon Electric).

The e-Routes app was developed for owners of electric vehicles without a navigation system.

On these cars e-Routes is included in the Connect Plus package or available as a standalone service for vehicles purchased before July 3, 2023. Connect Plus is a paid service and is available with a trial period included in the price of the vehicle.

After the trial period, a subscription to continue to use the features, from 4 euros per month or 40 euros per year. To access e-Routes, you must open theVehicle Brand App and click on the dedicated link, using the same identifiers as the brand’s account.

