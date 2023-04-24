And you will see it tomorrow, because then the reveal will already be.

It’s an important day for tomorrow Mercedes (and all taxi drivers). Then is the unveiling of the brand new E-class, the W214. As usual, the car promises to be absolutely no surprise in terms of design. The profile we saw earlier on a teaser image looked very familiar.

Mercedes simply builds on the design of the previous one E class, but they still have a little surprise in store with the W214. Although it really isn’t a surprise anymore. They have already revealed it with a new teaser.

We see that the E-class clearly has a different nose than the C and S-class, with headlights that are attached to the grille. Do we know that from somewhere? Yes, that’s the trademark of the EQ models.

So it seems that Mercedes is going to pull the electric models and the regular models closer together in terms of design. They already do that with the interior of the W214, which we saw earlier. The E-Class gets the same screen dashboard as the EQE and EQS. That is not called Hyperscreen, but Superscreen.

A fully electric powertrain naturally leaves the E-class to the EQE, but there will undoubtedly be the necessary (plug-in) hybrid variants. Mercedes will tell us everything we want to know about that tomorrow. And more.

