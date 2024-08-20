Within Gamescom 2024 there were many surprises to follow, one of them was the return of one of the most beloved zombie franchises with Dying Light: The Beasta release that promises to return to an open world full of monsters and more surprises that players will face. Added to this are graphics that users will appreciate in order to appreciate the mysteries they will have to go through.

Here is the first trailer:

This installment reintroduces us to Crane, the protagonist of the first title, but now 10 years after his original adventure. Interestingly, this title began its development as a DLC for Dying Light 2, but the project grew to a level that Techland, the developers, opted to create something completely new. As an interesting detail, Those who own the Ultimate Edition of Dying Light 2 will be able to access this experience completely free of charge.However, it has also been revealed that this version of the game will stop being sold next September.

It doesn’t have a release date yet, but it will be coming to consoles PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

Via: Gamescom