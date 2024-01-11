He DualSense It is one of the most characteristic elements of this generation for PlayStation. The control allows us to enjoy haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. However, it is also true that the battery is not the best on the market. Thus, A new leak has revealed that an improved version of this attachment is already on the way.

According to Best Buy, the PlayStation 5 V2 DualSense is a reality, and would hit the market in the not-so-distant future. This control has all the characteristics of the control that we find today, but a substantial improvement, since The battery would now last up to 12 hours. Best of all, it would have the same price as the current model, that is, $89.99 dollars.

PlayStation has yet to officially announce or reveal that an upgraded version of the DualSense is in development. According to some online speculations, a new State of Play could arrive in the coming weeks, but whether or not the event will include the reveal of the DualSense V2 remains to be seen. For further hardware accessory reveals, PlayStation usually prefers an announcement via its blog.

We just have to wait to see if the DualSense V2 is real or not. On related topics, Sony shows us a car that is driven with the DualSense. Likewise, a new version of this control has been patented.

Editor's Note:

A DualSense with a better battery makes a lot of sense. As a collector of these controls, I am interested in knowing if this improvement will apply to all colors, or only to the white that we all already know. It will be interesting to see how the community will react when we have the official announcement.

Via: Best Buy