A few days ago DS, the exclusive PSA (Peugeot-Citroën) brand that is now part of the new giant Stellantis, presented the new generation of the DS 4, an avant-garde model in technology and design that will arrive in Argentina in the last quarter of the year.

In this way, the new midsize hatchback that combines the silhouette of a coupe with that of an SUV, will add to the current offer made up of the DS 3 Crossback and DS 7 Crossback. While waiting for the arrival of the DS 7 Crossback E-tense (hybrid) and the brand’s flagship, the sedan DS 9, also planned for 2021.

The DS 4 is a 5-door vehicle, measuring 4.40 meters long; 1.83 wide and 1.47 high, and has wheels that, depending on the version, can reach up to 20 inches.

New DS 4

Inspired by the DS Aero Sport Lounge prototype, introduced last year, the DS 4 was developed from the evolution of the EMP2 modular platform, which features 70% new or exclusive parts.

As detailed by the French firm, it introduces parts in composite materials, hot-stamped structural parts and more compact elements such as the air conditioning unit, which allows it to offer more cargo space.

In Europe it was presented with 130, 180 and 225 horsepower PureTech gasoline engines, a 130 horsepower BlueHDi Diesel, and also a plug-in hybrid New generation composed of a 180 horsepower 4-cylinder petrol engine coupled to a 110 horsepower electric motor that, combined, deliver a maximum power of 225 horsepower.

New DS 4

The electric motor is powered by a lithium-ion battery that allows it to reach a range of more than 50 kilometers when used in electric mode.

Our market is expected to arrive with the gasoline engine, turbo (THP) 215 horsepower. All engines are associated with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

True to the brand’s DNA, DS will offer the DS Active Scan suspension. Using a camera located in the upper part of the windshield, the system visualizes and anticipates the irregularities of the route and transmits the data to an electronic control unit. With the four inclination sensors and three accelerometers, the system acts on each of the wheels independently and, according to the information, adjusts the suspension to be more rigid or more flexible according to the needs.

New DS 4

Of the cabin, DS maintains that it offers “an innovative definition of well-being and a design different from that of other models of this brand.” There are surfaces that depending on the equipment level can be upholstered in leather, Alcantara or have carbon fiber and wood trim. Some pieces have handmade finishes.

One of its innovations is the DS Extended Head Up Display, an iInformation projected on the windshield with augmented reality that superimposes the indications of the navigator, the assistants to the driving or the speed at which the vehicle circulates in the field of vision of the driver. Depending on the brand, the data is displayed in front of the windshield on a 21-inch diagonal.

Other elements that the DS 4 may have are a night vision system that allows to identify objects and people that are at a distance of 200 meters, and the DS Matrix Led Vision technology, which offers slimmer headlights, with the Matrix Beam system and the Dynamic Bending Light. The optics are made up of three Led modules: the interior, which is used for the crossover function; the central swivel, which illuminates the edges of the road; and the exterior, which works in the route function.

