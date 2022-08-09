An Austrian research coordinated by MedUni Vienna showed that active brain metastases in patients with breast cancer they have partially or even completely regressed by a new class of drugs. It is a chemical conjugate of an antibody and a chemotherapy drug which, according to current results, opens up new and important perspectives in cancer research and targeted therapy. The trial outcomes were considered revolutionary in the treatment of brain metastases, a feared complication of breast cancer.

The results of the study have been published in the scientific journal Nature Medicine.

The research recruited 14 women and one man with HER2-positive breast cancer and brain metastaseswho were being treated since Division of Oncology of MedUni Vienna and the University Hospital of Vienna. During the study to measure the combo of new drugs, the Austrian research team led by Matthias Preusser And Rupert Bartsch (Division of Oncology inside the Department of Medicine I of MedUni Vienna and University Hospital Vienna) carefully analyzed the agent trastzumab deruxtecan (T-Dxd) as a possible new therapeutic approach in cases where breast cancer spreads to the brain.

The results were very interesting: T-Dxd reduced metastases in 73.3% of patients and made them disappear completely from brain scans in two of 15 patients (13.3%). In addition to this extremely positive result, the researchers also found that the drug combo was well tolerated: there was no deterioration in the participants’ brain function or quality of life during the treatment period. In addition, T-Dxd is already approved within the EU and in other parts of the world: “It can therefore be used immediately for the treatment of breast cancer patients with brain metastases in specialized oncology units in Austria and internationally. ”Said firm leader Matthias Preuser.

With over 5,000 new cases per year, breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in Austria. This type of cancer also affects less than 1% of men. 15% of breast cancer patients have HER2-positive breast cancer. In this aggressive form of cancer, HER 2 (Human Epidermal Receptor) act as docking sites for growth factors that drive the cancer cell to proliferate and then grow and metastasize. Cancer metastasizes to the brain in up to 50% of patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer.

See also New MGMT gene increases the risk of Alzheimer's in women Based on the recent results of the study, further investigations into the new class of drugs are now planned: “Our findings open up entirely new avenues for clinical research and treatment of brain metastases in breast cancer and possibly other cancers as well.” Matthias Preusser concluded, looking to the future of cancer treatment. As for theItalyProfessor Paolo Veronesi, director of the breast program of theEuropean Institute of Oncology, with respect to breast cancer, he declared: “Breast cancer today is by far the most frequent cancer in our country as in all Western countries. Every year in Italy almost 55,000 women get sick, and it is a particularly frequent cancer if we consider that it affects only half of the population ”. “To give an example, the second in order of frequency is bowel cancer which sees 43,000 cases per year distributed over double the population (males and females). It is estimated that more or less one in 9 women is destined to get breast cancer in the course of her life ”, continued Veronesi. As for the best cure, it is always prevention: “Breast cancer mortality compared to the number of cases has been steadily decreasing for the past 30 years and this means two things: the first is that we diagnose these tumors earlier, when they have a greater chance of recovery, and the second is that we treat them even better ”. See also The irrigation module 74-I in Angostura requests that the planting plan be respected It is important to specify that the tumor must be treated with an effective combo of drugs and other therapies: “We have more effective therapies, more effective interventions, more targeted radiotherapies and therefore the healability increases a lot, so much so that the tumor diagnosed at a very early stage has a chance of cure and we exceed 95% of cure.This is what we always want to achieve, that is to discover the tumor before it becomes manifest, before it becomes palpable (and today we can do it thanks to mammography, ultrasound, resonance and all the exams we have available) “. Unfortunately, it is not always possible to intervene early, but even advanced-stage tumors can be treated with the right drugs in combination with other therapies: “Fortunately, with new therapies we are able to treat advanced diseases, even diseases that already have localizations in other organs, we are talking about so-called metastatic tumors. With these new therapies, both hormonal associated with cyclin inhibitors, and target therapies with monoclonal antibodies, we are able to adequately treat these diseases “ “We still rarely talk about healing (even if there have been some cases) but in any case they can be controlled for many and many years and this is a very positive fact compared to the past. It is advisable to go and be seen and to be treated. The ideal would be to make a diagnosis when the tumor is initial, because these tumors always heal here and that is why it is important to do the tests “. See also A new convenience store robber emerges in Mazatlan, Sinaloa The Covid19 pandemic has had a negative impact on breast cancer prevention strategies: “We wasted time and went back on the results we had achieved on early diagnosis. The screening has stopped, in the sense that it was initially closed by default because all the resources had to be dedicated to the covid (we are talking about the beginning of 2020 when there was not much choice, we were in full pandemic and people were dying on the streets , so there it was logical) ”observed the expert. “Even when the hospitals were opened two or three months later, however, many women were afraid of going to hospital – sometimes fear not entirely unjustified because there were still no vaccines in 2020 and therefore some infection in the hospital could also to be – but even in 2021 when all the staff were vaccinated and hospitals became absolutely safe places, it was still a bit difficult to leave. Now I see every day people who come to do the screening and we are back to normal ”. The reasons many women fail to go through an early diagnosis is fear. The fear of having a bad outcome of the analyzes, of being subjected to invasive or disabling treatments or of being mutilated are all reasons that postpone the meeting with a specialist. Very often the decision to overcome fear and go to visit comes when breast cancer is already in an advanced state.

Although prevention is important, as Professor pointed out Paolo Veronesi, director of the breast program of theEuropean Institute of Oncology (IEO), there are treatments with new drugs associated with other therapies that can intervene and treat breast cancer even at an advanced stage.

