According to studies, the drug can slow down the “clinical decline” caused by Alzheimer’s by 35 percent. Early diagnosis is said to be crucial for success.

Frankfurt – According to study results, a new Alzheimer’s drug from the US pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly significantly slows the progression of the disease. After the first study results, the company had already announced in the spring that it would quickly apply for global approval. Experts speak of great progress, but also warn of the side effects.

In its study the pharmaceutical company, in cooperation with several universities, examined the course of treatment of more than 1700 participants. The people who had received the drug donanemab showed around 35 percent less cognitive impairment than those who had only received a placebo. Treatment consisted of a monthly infusion of donanemab into the bloodstream for a total of 18 months.

Alzheimer’s drug: Deposits in the brain reduced by 84 percent

For the best possible treatment success an early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s important, according to the group, because: the earlier in the stage of the disease, the better the results of the treatment. First signs can be latest insights already occur up to nine years before the official diagnosis. At the neurological level apply in the Research two forms of protein deposits in the brain as a characteristic feature of the disease.

This is where the newer generations of Alzheimer’s drugs come in. The active ingredient in donanemab, for example, combats the beta-amyloid deposits in the brain of those affected. The treatment reduced plaque by an average of 84 percent after 18 months, according to the study, compared with a 1 percent decrease in those who received a placebo. According to the Alzheimer Research Initiative, early signs of Alzheimer’s disease, in contrast to normal age-related changes, include:

Important appointments are forgotten, stoves are not on display. Everyday life only possible with reminder notes.

Difficulty concentrating or planning and executing ahead, such as when cooking.

Problems with usual activities.

Spatial and temporal orientation problems: forgetting the year or known path.

Problems with the language, such as losing the thread, being unable to follow conversations, finding words.

Misplacing items in unusual places, such as putting car keys in the mailbox.

In the study, the possible slowing down of cognitive decline by 35 percent means that people with the disease can continue to do everyday tasks such as shopping, household chores and managing their finances. Such a breakthrough could make life easier for many people. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), at least 30 million people worldwide suffer from Alzheimer’s. According to the German Alzheimer Society, around two thirds of the approximately 1.8 million people with dementia in Germany are affected by Alzheimer’s.

Hope for Alzheimer’s drug: A “beginning of the end of the disease” in sight?

The British research institute Alzheimer’s Research also examined the potential of the new drug donanemab in its own study. The results made the institute very positive about the future: It is possible that “we are entering a new era” in which the disease could become “treatable”.

The Alzheimer’s Society charity made a similar statement about the success of the treatment with donanemab. This, as well as similar new developed drugs against the disease by other manufacturers, could lead to the disease becoming comparable to long-term diseases such as asthma or diabetes, it said here. The drugs could thus “be the beginning of the end of Alzheimer’s disease”.

New Alzheimer’s drug donanemab: Three ‘treatment-related’ deaths

However, the pharmaceutical company also found in its investigation that a small number of people experienced some serious side effects, such as brain swelling. In addition, three deaths in the donanemab group and one death in the placebo group were classified as “treatment-related”. Further research into the Alzheimer’s drug in order to minimize the treatment risks is therefore necessary.

Overall, however, the results are a success for the Alzheimer research. Doctor Richard Oakley, Associate Research Director of the Alzheimer’s Society, said: “This is truly a game changer in the fight against Alzheimer’s and science is proving that it is possible to slow the disease down”. Drugs like donanemab are “the first steps towards a future in which Alzheimer’s disease could be viewed as a long-term condition alongside diabetes or asthma” – those affected have to live with it, but can continue to live a full life. (n / A)

