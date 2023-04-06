Patients suffering from moderate and severe psoriasis now have a treatment option with a new mechanism of action. A molecule capable of inhibiting the transmission of the inflammatory signal inside the cells, blocking the development of psoriatic plaque in the bud. This was discussed at the press conference “Moderate to severe plaque psoriasis: about 500,000 patients in Italy. European Commission approves oral treatment Deucravacitinib”, held in Milan.
