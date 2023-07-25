Ahmed Abed – Abu Dhabi

Holders of new driving licenses caused 530 accidents nationwide last year, according to data on the number of traffic accidents, according to obtaining a new driving license from the Ministry of Interior.

According to the procedures for issuing and renewing driving licenses in the country, the validity of the renewed driving license is 10 years for citizens, and five years for residents, while the validity of the new driving license that is issued for the first time is two years.

The statistics of the Ministry of the Interior showed that the total number of registered (new) licenses last year at the state level amounted to 408 thousand and 406 licenses, distributed between 367 thousand and 199 licenses obtained by males, compared to 41 thousand and 207 licenses obtained by females, according to the statistics of the Ministry of Interior.

Dubai topped the issuance of the largest number of driving licenses at the state level; Where it issued 187 thousand and 365 licenses, including 187 thousand and 252 licenses for males, and 113 licenses for females, then Abu Dhabi, where it issued during the same period 113 thousand and 799 licenses, including 92 thousand and 992 for males, and 20 thousand and 807 for females.

Sharjah issued 52,329 new driving licences, Ajman 16,775 licences, Umm Al Quwain 4,579 licences, Ras Al Khaimah 14,394 new licences, and Fujairah 19,165 new licences.

The indicators of injuries and deaths resulting from traffic accidents last year show the success of the Ministry of Interior’s efforts to reduce their numbers compared to 2021, thanks to its traffic safety initiatives and strategies in achieving positive results, reducing the rate of traffic accidents, and the resulting deaths among young people, as the total number decreased from 294 deaths in 2021, to 256 cases last year.

Statistics indicate that the most common causes of traffic accidents that led to injuries on the country’s roads last year were crossing the red light, sudden deviation, excessive speed, not leaving enough distance, negligence and lack of attention, not adhering to the lane, entering the street before making sure it was empty, distraction from the road while driving the vehicle in any way, and other reasons.

The Ministry of the Interior stressed, in its continuous campaigns throughout the year, the importance of adhering to traffic laws and safety standards, and taking caution and attention while driving, to avoid accidents that cause injuries and deaths on the country’s roads.

Vehicle driving requirements

The country’s digital government stated that individuals, citizens and residents, who have reached the legal age and have the appropriate medical fitness, can obtain a permit to learn to drive and apply for a driver’s license. The minimum age required to issue a driving license depends on the type of vehicle that you will obtain a license to drive. The following is a statement of the minimum age required for each type of vehicle:

– 17 years old to obtain a license to drive bicycles and vehicles for people of determination.

– 18 years old to obtain a driving license for cars and light vehicles.

20 years to obtain a license to drive heavy vehicles and tractors.

– 21 years old to obtain a bus driving license.

Dubai topped the issuance of the largest number of driving licenses at the state level, with 187,365 licenses.