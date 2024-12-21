The Criminal Court 2 of Vigo has sentenced the new driver to a sentence of 2 years in prison who, in July 2023, left his lane on PO-552 and hit a motoristwho died in the accident, as the author of a crime of homicide due to serious recklessness.

As stated in the sentence, it has been proven that the boy, who was driving in his mother’s car and who had obtained his driving license a week before, crossed into the opposite lane on a straight line in the parish of Coruxo and at a speed of about 70 km/h.

In this way, the motorcyclist who was coming in the opposite direction, although she tried to maneuver, He was unable to avoid the collision and died as a result of his serious injuries. suffered by the impact. The judge states in her resolution that the driver did not make any maneuver to try to avoid the collision and that he omitted “the most basic duties of care”, creating “a serious and avoidable risk.”

Furthermore, consider that his treatment for ADHD had nothing to do with it and that “the gratuitous statement” made by the accused at trial is unacceptable, when he alleged that he had become dizzy, because he did not report dizziness or loss of consciousness to the witnesses, or to the Civil Guard agents or health professionals who treated him. moments after the accident.

For all this, the judge has decided to sentence him to 2 years in prison and imposes deprivation of the right to drive for 4 years. Furthermore, it establishes that there is no additional compensation to the parents of the deceased for psychophysical damage, since they have already received more than 160,000 euros from the defendant’s insurer.