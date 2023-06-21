Undoubtedly one of the main demands of the citizenship in ahome is what has to do with him drinking water supply for the population.

This is why, in the past Ordinary Session of Cabildowas approved unanimously by all aldermenthe land donation of 9 thousand 456 square meters to the Board of Drinking Water and Sewerage of the Municipality of Ahome (JAPAMA), this, with the aim of building a new drinking water plant in it subdivision New Horizon, near to Taxes channelin the city of The Mochis.

And it is that, one of the main demands of the population of ahomefrom the campaign and at the beginning of the municipal administration that I head, was to solve the shortages of water drinking water, for which reason we began with very strong efforts to increase the quantity and quality of the vital liquid that reaches homes.

Although these actions have greatly improved the water service In the city of Los Mochis and its suburban area, the truth is that population growth makes it necessary to build a new water treatment plant, which will allow us to cover the demand with quality and sufficiency for a minimum of 15 more years.

This land donation approved in council last week will allow us to advance decisively in the procedures before the National Water Comission (WITH WATER) to begin construction of what will be the 4th potable water supply plant in the near future.

It is important to comment that with this plant the load that now has the one that supplies the Villa de Ahomé, gatesand the Ejido 9 de Diciembre, which will allow the flow of water to these places to be greater and with less cost for electricity.

This new plant, of which we are about to deliver the Environment impact manifestation (MINE), will allow us to have greater water supply capacity, especially to the South West of the city, improving in terms of pressure and quality with lower cost for the commune since it would be equipped with motors and more modern technology, which allows greater energy savings.

In this way, in ahomewe are advancing in the works that provide solutions to people’s daily problems and that are the ones that finally generate true Well-being for families.

Continuing with the theme of Drinking waterI want to remind the population that the State DIFchaired by Dr. Eneyda Rocha, has already started the campaign called “Aquathon 2023” which aims to collect bottled water to distribute in communities affected by drought and water shortages.

In this way, the DIF-AHOME joins this campaign and next Monday June 26 starting at 7 am, donations (bottles of water) will be received at their facilities located on Álvaro Obregón street corner with Niños Héroes. Col. Center.

This is how I call on the spirit of solidarity of the Sinaloans and the Ahomenses in particular so that we help those who at this time have difficulties getting water, even to drink.

