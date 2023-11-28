Recently there has been a lot of news about Dragon’s Dogma 2, a video game that promises to be a dungeons and dragons cutting experience that medieval fans will like, and a live video was held with the explanation of its characters and up to the release date of the video game. And of course, to end the afternoon on a high note, a new trailer has been released that users can view at their leisure.

Here we can see some scenes from the story, which tell us that within this world of spells there are magicians who can be considered evil, and with our clan the mission will be to end their plans and thus rid these lands of the evil that is coming. just around the corner. On the other hand, there are scenes in which you can see some gameplay, with unbridled action and different ways in which the protagonists can make their way towards their objective.

Here you can check it:

This is the synopsis of the video game provided by Capcom:

The story begins in an underground prison where the echo of the dragon’s voice resonates in the fog of lost memories. Rise up, Arisen, and defeat me by following the dogma of this world. Between the domains of humans and Ferids, a hero must fulfill his forgotten destiny.

It is worth mentioning that the video game finally has a release date for next March 22, 2024in PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. This makes Capcom is finally taking the definitive step to the current generation of consoles, since games like Street Fighter 6 and also Resident Evil 4 Remake they still reached PS4. However, it is time to use as much technology as possible, and Dragon’s Dogma 2 is proof of this.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: From what we have seen in the footage, the video game seems to be the most promising that we will see at the beginning of 2024, specifically in the first three months. It will be worth waiting a little longer to enjoy the full adventure.