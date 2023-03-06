Something that is quite a fact is that the anime fighting game franchise that is most present in the hearts of fans is Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi, which has three video games, highlighting the last one much more. Since that year it arrived, nothing bearing the same name has been released, but it seems that this is now a thing of the past.

Today in the event known as Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour a small teaser was released that shocked the fans, since after many years, there is already a new game of this franchise in production by dand Bandai Namco. In it you can see a style of art quite similar to that of figherzpresenting to Goku transforming into a Super Saiyan god phase.

The latest information for the series “Dragon Ball Sparking!

For now it is mentioned that this video is highly anticipated, so fans will have to wait for a long time until new news comes to light. It is not mentioned if it will continue with the number four in the name or if it will be a restart. It is also not mentioned if it will reach older generation consoles or only the recent ones, that is something that we will possibly see until the end. E3 in June.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: This is something that frankly no one expected, since people have focused more on games like Xenoverse 2, Z: Kakarot and even FighterZ. However, it will be a blow to nostalgia for many to have one more installment of Budokai Tenkaichi.