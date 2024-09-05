There is now just over a month left until the launch of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero and, consequently, Bandai Namco is pushing the game’s marketing a lot. In this regard, the Japanese publisher has given fans an appointment for tomorrow, September 6thfor a new trailer which will be transmitted to the 4:00 PM Italian time.

Bandai Namco hasn’t provided any details on what will be shown tomorrow, but the trailer preview says “Character Trailer Premiere,” so we’ll definitely be seeing some action. new characters of the fighting game’s vast roster.