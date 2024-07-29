New Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Trailer Released: Bandai Namco has announced that it will be released tomorrow, Tuesday, July 30, at 4:00 p.m. In the meantime, the publisher has shown a spectacular clip with Jiren and Goku in Ultra Instinct mode.

The short video presents one of the skills of the very powerful alien warriorthe Heat Break, thanks to which he can concentrate an enormous amount of energy into a sphere with which to knock out any opponent… even Goku in his best form.

As for the trailer coming tomorrow, as has already happened in the past weeks, it will be a presentation made for introduce more characters belonging to the very large roster of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.