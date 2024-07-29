New Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Trailer Released: Bandai Namco has announced that it will be released tomorrow, Tuesday, July 30, at 4:00 p.m. In the meantime, the publisher has shown a spectacular clip with Jiren and Goku in Ultra Instinct mode.
The short video presents one of the skills of the very powerful alien warriorthe Heat Break, thanks to which he can concentrate an enormous amount of energy into a sphere with which to knock out any opponent… even Goku in his best form.
As for the trailer coming tomorrow, as has already happened in the past weeks, it will be a presentation made for introduce more characters belonging to the very large roster of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.
Whose turn will it be this time?
After the “masters and students” trailer of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero and the following videos, the list of characters The new chapter of Budokai Tenkaichi has seen the arrival of many elements that will certainly enrich the experience.
In fact, the roster will include both heroes and villains from Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, with further additions that draw on theextensive lore created by the late Akira Toriyama and his closest collaborators.
Of course, there will also be room for a few surprises, so all fans’ eyes are on October 11, when Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero finally makes its debut on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.
