A new event was announced recently. Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zeroa video game that is neither more nor less than the return of the beloved saga Budokai Tenkaichi, which supposedly ended with the third installment, which to this day is still considered the definitive one. This is how the day of celebration has arrived with a new gameplay that shows us a lot of what we are going to see when the video game is finally released on the market.
Apparently, we will see the return of iconic characters from the franchise, whether those that come from the manga canon or those that only appeared in movies, to that we add new additions such as the blue Super Saiyan and gods of destruction from different universes. Of course, the different versions of Goku They were not going to be missing, since we could use it from its standard phase to the most powerful with the Ultra Instinct added in Super.
Here you can see the gameplay:
For those who do not know the franchise Sparkinghere's some context:
The “Dragon Ball Sparking” saga is a name used in some regions to refer to the series of fighting video games based on the Dragon Ball universe, known internationally as the “Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi” series or simply “Budokai Tenkaichi.” ”. These games were developed by Spike and distributed by Bandai Namco Entertainment.
The “Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi” series is characterized by offering a three-dimensional combat system in an open-world environment, allowing players to move freely in all directions during fights. The games include a wide cast of characters from the Dragon Ball series, from Dragon Ball Z to Dragon Ball GT, including some characters from movies and specials.
Remember that Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will come to PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC this same year.
Editor's note: Without a doubt, this game will be the best tribute to Akira Toriyama during the year, in addition to other productions such as Sand Land and the Daime anime. With each announcement people will be excited to know how they will handle the story mode and if there will be participation from sagas like GT.
