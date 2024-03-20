A new event was announced recently. Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zeroa video game that is neither more nor less than the return of the beloved saga Budokai Tenkaichi, which supposedly ended with the third installment, which to this day is still considered the definitive one. This is how the day of celebration has arrived with a new gameplay that shows us a lot of what we are going to see when the video game is finally released on the market.

Apparently, we will see the return of iconic characters from the franchise, whether those that come from the manga canon or those that only appeared in movies, to that we add new additions such as the blue Super Saiyan and gods of destruction from different universes. Of course, the different versions of Goku They were not going to be missing, since we could use it from its standard phase to the most powerful with the Ultra Instinct added in Super.

Here you can see the gameplay:

For those who do not know the franchise Sparkinghere's some context: