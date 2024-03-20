Today, Bandai Namco presented us with extensive gameplay of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, where it was possible to see Goku and Vegeta fight in a way that all Budokai Tenkaichi fans can appreciate. However, this was not all, since a new list of playable characters was also revealed in this installment.

Yes ok Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will feature multiple variations of Goku and Vegeta, the most recent trailer for the game has also confirmed that characters of Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super will be part of the final list that will be available in a future. In this way, these are the new fighters for this title:

Super Trunks

Dyspo

Kakunsa

Master Roshi, Maximum Power

Nappa

burter

Toppo

Jeice

Super Saiyan Kale (Berserk)

Super Saiyan Broly (Full Power)

Hit

As you could see in the trailer, there are still many spaces available. This means that Bandai Namco still has several surprises for us. We can only wait for future trailers to reveal the rest of the cast available in this installment. We remind you that Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero It will be available sometime this year. On related topics, you can check out the new gameplay of this title here. Likewise, this was the last illustration that Akira Toriyama worked on.

Editor's Note:

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero It will be a beast. While the gameplay probably won't become as refined as FighterZthe number of characters available will be a surprise that not many expect.

Via: Bandai Namco