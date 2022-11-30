It was recently confirmed that dragonball would be back very soon in the manga world, this after having two important arcs that took a long time to finish, especially the one about Granolah. However, with the illustration that was shown from Gohan Y Trunks we can give an idea of ​​what can happen in the work.

Moving on to the anime part, the last thing we had was the movie of Super hero, which saw the return of the iconic villains of the land, the organization of the red patrol. And now, through a new post we could see that they would be involved in some way in the animated part, which would not be surprising at this point.

Red Ribbon Army, restart…? The rebirth of the Red Ribbon Army is near!?

It is worth mentioning that the first films of Dragon Ball Super were adapted to the anime of the same name, so the same could happen with this adaptation, make individual chapters to transform the tape. Although it would also be a bit strange, since they would have officially skipped the appearance of the Saiyan, brolly.

For now, we will have to wait for more information.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: It would be a waste to make another saga recycled from a movie. Still, having Dragon Ball back in the anime part would be interesting.