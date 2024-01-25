While is true that Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero It is the most anticipated game of this anime, it is not the only one that is in development. One of the most important projects in this series is Dragon Ball Heroesa card game that arrived in Japan in 2019, and after almost five years, will finally be available in the West under the name Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Fusion Worldwhich has started an open beta, and here we tell you how to participate in it.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Fusion World is a competitive card game with a hybrid approach that combines physical combat with cards and a rules system adjusted to the needs of the market. If you are interested in this project, you will be happy to hear that The open beta is now available for users in Mexico and Latin Americaand you will have until next January 28 to enjoy this preview version.

To register, You just need to have a Bandai Namco ID account and download its official launcher on PC through its Web page. That's all. Once you do this, you will be able to enjoy this version of the game, which, it is important to mention, is still in development, and you will encounter some problems, this is normal, and something that will surely be solved once you Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Fusion World be available in future form.

It will be interesting to see how Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Fusion World works in the west. Let us remember that in Japan, the title is a success for Toei Animation and Bandai Namco. On related topics, on related topics, Broly joins the main cast in Dragon Ball Super. Likewise, the manga takes Gohan back as the strongest in the universe.

Editor's Note:

It's good to see one of the most acclaimed games in the series finally available in the West. Although it is just a card game, the experience has proven to be a success in Japan, and it would not be unreasonable to think that in our region we will also see similar success.

Via: Bandai Namco