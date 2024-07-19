At this time the franchise created by Akira Toriyama is taking another air of popularity with the future series of Dragon Ball Daimawhich brings into context the return of the beloved characters of this universe taking the form of children without exception. In fact, the creator of the saga himself has taken a lot of control over the new product, which has caught the attention of fans, especially because it would entail the last work of his life before he left this world last March.

The series is gradually revealing new details, including characters and other innovations that had not been seen before in the original work. And just a few hours ago a new trailer was released.

You can check it out here:

Among the new characters we have Gloryan alien cowboy, the second is Masked Majin (Masked Majin) and the last one was Gomaha small, circus-like creature that even the images only let us see that it remains on the sidelines of what is happening in the story. At least on the official website of the series you can see brief descriptions that also do not contain spoilers.

This is a brief synopsis of the series: