Dragon Ball Daima is about to premiere, the Toei Animation anime series will arrive in the fall and it has already been confirmed that it will have an output in simulcast format, to excite us more, a couple of character designs were released and allow us to appreciate the details of our heroes.

Vegeta and Goku in chibi format do not diminish their adult power.

The design of the characters Dragon Ball Daima We show it below and we can see how the enmity remains, the feelings that Vegeta feels for Goku do not change.

Although we see how the Saiyan prince fights, we know well that on this occasion he does not want to get rid of Goku, but simply reclaim his image and, of course, supremacy.

In Dragon Ball DaimaGoku joins the Supreme Kai, along with newcomers Glorio and Panzy, they will all travel the universe together. On the other hand we will find Vegeta dealing with his ego. The adventures of this pair of little ones are just beginning.

Let us remember that another anime adaptation by the same author would arrive soon. Sand Land is available on the Disney Plus platform, check it out here, The delivery consists of thirteen episodes.

When is Dragon Ball Daima released?

On Friday, October 11, Dragon Ball Daima will come to the Crunchyroll platform to dazzle us. Let us remember that the delivery is special because it commemorates the 40th anniversary of the franchise.

The Super series is still on hiatus, there are still no details of its return to serialization, this after the death of the mangaka Akira Toriyama, who is the creator of the Saiyan saga.

Dragon Ball Daima comes to refresh the image of Goku, but in chibi format, after the hero was converted into a small child but it is already clarified that his power has not changed at all.

