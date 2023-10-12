For a few weeks there had been a rumor that there would be a new Dragon Ball series, which would have as its protagonist Goku but with a rather peculiar twist, given that it was the return of his child version. And today these rumors have been cleared up, with Toei Animation revealing the new project that is neither more nor less than the premise that we were told previously.

The series in question is called Dragon Ball Daimaand was announced during the comic con which is currently being celebrated in NY, exposing that not only the protagonist of the work will become a child, but basically all his friends will be. It is being launched to celebrate 40 years of the franchise, and this return to the origins is to commemorate how the adventure through the dragon balls began.

The creator of the saga, Akira Toriyamais surprisingly involved in this anime, so that makes it a canon element of the work, which is not going to be placed after Dragon Ball Super. And as in the trailer you see Trunks and Goten of babies, that is, it will be located shortly before what happened with Majjin Boo.

Here you can see the video:

It is worth mentioning that more information about its plot will be given during the event. Dragon Ball Battle Hour. As for its premiere, it will arrive in the fall of 2024 in Japan, although it is not known if it will be released on TV or through a streaming platform. This means that if it reaches Latin America, the original actors who have given voice to the well-known characters could also return.

Via: Toei Animation

Editor’s note: The truth is that the animation is not bad at all, but it is shocking that it is a Dragon Ball Kids version. Better they would have given more relevant news such as continuing with the Super anime, which has already been expected for years.