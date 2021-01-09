There are many games that confirmed its development and that today are true unknown. And among these is Bioware’s next confirmed project, Dragon Age. And among the crumbs that are being discovered of this new game in the RPG saga, a new Dragon Age concept art by the game’s executive producer via Twitter.
A design that has been published without much more to say, but has received the support of other personalities in the studio and the project, such as Mark Darrah. The tweet that has unveiled this new concept art for Dragon Age has been motivated by that illusion of entering a new year. Although it may seem late for this, the reality is that we are not going to deny the contribution to Christian Dailey, by adding this image.
Just wanted to say Happy New Year to everyone. I hope all are safe and well. Here’s to new beginnings… 🏹💘🏹🐲🐉🐲 pic.twitter.com/Hy22jd0swl
Come from Blizzard, Christian dailey joined the ranks of Bioware to lead the project that will make the return of Dragon Age possible. An expected return that has been going on for a long time without offering details that we seek to know. Now, Dailey has wanted to sharer this new concept art from Dragon Age to hook all those fans of the saga again, generating great expectation, especially as it is an indication that there may be new information soon.
The latest trailer made it clear that Dragon Age is still a beloved game, and despite Bioware’s constant problems, you want to see what they are capable of. Dailey congratulates the entry into the new year and complements it with a «We are here for new beginnings …«, That may seem like some kind of hint about this new project. But nothing could be further from the truth, well we are clear that the apostate magician, Solas, will be present. With this, it is expected that the new Dragon Age of continuity to what happened in Dragon Age Inquisition in some way.
The truth is that there is desire to see Dragon Age, but right now Bioware is a study that raises more uncertainty than certainties. The departure of the main people in charge of the study, again, only allows us to intuit that the study is not at its best. The poor results that Mass Effect Andromeda and Anthem have had, especially at the critical level, have left the studio in a bad time. This Dragon Age can be a new opportunity, a hope, for Bioware to get out of that situation.
But for now, not much is known about this new dragon age, hoping that in the coming months they will be somewhat more explicit about the state of their development and can anticipate when we can return to this universe.
