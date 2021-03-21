Given that Bioware hasn’t had a hot streak in recent years, the studio involved in developing one of its biggest assets is handling the situation as well as it can. The desire to know the advances of Dragon Age is enormous, and it is not that we have had the pleasure of really knowing a lot of information about the game. Again, from Bioware, They provide a small gift as they have shared a new Dragon Age concept art on social media.
Again has been Christian dailey, Bioware Executive Producer, who already shared a screenshot of a design a few months ago, who has returned to leave a new concept art for Dragon Age. For now, the name of the game is one of the topics of debate, since it can be seen that it is the fourth installment of the game, but at no time has Bioware wanted to make use of the numbering for this new project.
A project that, be that as it may, interesting to see as soon as possible. Being Dragon Age Inquisition its latest installment, the good taste in the mouth that that game left, lasts. And today, we hardly have details of what this game is going to offer, although there are many rumors that have wanted to reveal details, such as where this new installment will take place. While there is certainty that the new Dragon Age will reiterate in the Solas story, one of the main characters in Dragon Age Inquisition, little else can be anticipated.
What is true is that Bioware has allocated the resources available to Anthem to the study that is developing the new Dragon Age. A game that has also confirmed that it will put aside the multiplayer component to focus solely and exclusively on the campaign. As we said, not much information on all that the new Dragon Age going to offer, even the name seems to have been discovered effectively.
Dragon Age 4 shines with a trailer at the Game Awards
We will have to wait, and hopefully not long, to learn new details about the new Dragon Age, or Dragon Age 4, or how its final title will be. As for its launch, they have not positioned themselves, even to give a small hint of when it may see the light of day.
