In the DR range here comes the “Collection” lineavailable on models DR 3.0, DR 5.0, DR 6.0 And DR 7.0The “Collection” versions of DR 3.0 and DR 5.0 feature aesthetic tweaks, while maintaining the original engines: a 1.5 naturally aspirated petrol 116 HP (also in petrol/LPG version) for the DR 3.0 and a 1.5 Turbo CVT for the DR 5.0. The DR 6.0 Collectionpresented at the Turin Motor Show, is instead a 316 HP plug-in hybridThe DR 7.0 Collection stands out for its aesthetic details and is equipped with a 1.6 turbo direct injection engine.

The new models are also on display at the Turin Motor Show Sports Team 6 And Sports Team 7petrol and LPG SUVs, and three new models of the EVO brand: two SUVs and an MPV (EVO 6, EVO 8 and EVO Space).

DR 6.0 and DR 7.0 Collection, Features

The DR 6.0 Collection features a different design compared to the basic version, with changes especially at the front, where the grille has been redesigned, giving it a more distinctive and modern. Under the hood, this version is equipped with a combustion engine 1.5 turbo petrol 108 kW (147 HP)flanked by two electric motors, one 55 kW (75 HP) and the other from 70 kW (95 HP). These electric motors are powered by a lithium-ion battery with ternary technology, having a capacity of 19.3 kWhwhich allows for an overall range in electric mode of 80 km.

DR 6.0 Collection

The DR 6.0 Collection features three systems of energy recovery during the deceleration phase, contributing to the overall efficiency of the vehicle. In terms of safety and driving assistance, the car is equipped with numerous advanced systems, including the adaptive cruise control (adaptive cruise control), blind spot warning, forward and rear collision warnings, automatic emergency brakinglane keeping and changing assist, and lane departure warning.

It also offers intelligent low/high beam headlights, a door opening warning system and a travel assistant with traffic detection.

DR 6.0 Collection dashboard

The same plug-in powertrain equips the DR 7.0 Hybrid plug-in in its basic version. Although similar in terms of equipment, the DR 7.0 stands out significantly for the presence of two additional seats in the rear row, making it a 5+2 carThe price of this model is 41.900 euros.

DR 6.0 and 7.0 Hybrid plug-in, technical data sheet

VALUES DR 6.0 DR 7.0 Length 4,513 m 4,700 m Step 2,670 m 2,710 m Length 1,862 m 1,870 m Engine (cc) 1500T 1.498 Injection Hybrid port injection PFI Power (kW) 108 + 55 + 70 108 + 55 + 70 Power (HP) 146 + 75 + 95 146 + 75 + 95 Speed 180 km/h 201 km/h Places 5 7 Transmission DHT DHT Traction Front Front Price – 41.900 euros DR 6.0 and 7.0 Hybrid plug-in, technical data sheet

DR Sportequipe 6 and Sportequipe 7 news, features and prices

The DR range is enriched with the new models from the Sportequipe brand: Sports Team 6 And Sports Team 7two medium-large SUVs that feature significant design updates.

The new Sportequipe 6, an SUV that maintains the length of the previous model (4.59 metres), but features a completely renewed design, characterised by sportier lines and sharp. The front now features slim daytime running lights in the upper part and lower light clusters flanked by a large gridThe door handles are retractable, and the wheels have a diameter of 20″.

Sportequipe 6 on the road

Inside, the SUV offers paddle shifters on the steering wheela large central touchscreen, door screens displaying temperature and particulate matter information, and refrigerated wireless charging for your smartphone.

The 2024 Sportequipe 7 is also completely new. This 5+2 seater SUV4.72 meters long, features an imposing design, with 20″ wheels and a 62″ ultrawide panoramic roof. The interior includes a suspended center console with gear lever and touch controls for climate control.

Sportequipe 7 rear 3/4

The standard equipment includes numerous driver assistance systems, such as adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, automatic high beams and emergency braking.

Price, how much do the Sportequipe 6 and Sportequipe 7 cost

The Sportequipe 6 and Sportequipe 7 are equipped with the same engine, a 1.6 turbo petrolavailable in two versions: 156 HP and 185 HPboth paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Prices for the Sports Team 6 they start from 30.900 euros for the 156 HP version and 32.900 euros for the 185 HP one.

Sportequipe 7 front 3/4 Sportequipe 7 rear 3/4 Sportequipe 7 on the road Sportequipe 7 on the road Sportequipe 6 on the road Sportequipe 6 on the road Sport Team 7 and Sport Team 6

The prices of the Sports Team 7 instead of 31.900 euros And 33,900 euros. A version with a LPG.

DR news under the EVO brand

The DR EVO range expands with three new models: EVO 6, EVO 8 and EVO SpaceThe first is a more compact model, 4.5 meters long, has a sporty design with a massive front and 20″ wheels. Inside, a single 10.25″ displaywhich combines instrumentation and infotainment.

DR Evo 6

The engine is a 1.5 turbo petrol 177 HPmated to a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission, with three driving modes (Standard, Eco and Sport). Later, it will also be available in a bifuel petrol/LPG. The base price is 29,900 euros with full optional equipment.

EVO 8 It is a larger SUV, with a length of 4.70 meters and is available with two turbo petrol engines: a 1.6 185 HP and a 2.0 238 HPboth with 7-speed DCT automatic transmission. The infotainment includes a 14.6″ HD screen. The price starts from 32.900 euros for version 1.6.

DR Evo 6 Evo 6 SUV on the road Evo Space Evo Rear Space 3/4 DR Evo 6 rear 3/4 Evo 6 on the road New EVO 6 and EVO Spazio

There EVO Space it’s the first minivan of the brand, 4.80 meters long and equipped with 7 seats. It has independent McPherson suspension and a large panoramic roof. It is equipped with an engine 1.5 turbo petrol 177 HPwith 7-speed DCT automatic transmission, and will also be offered in a bi-fuel petrol/LPGThe price of the fully optional version is 30.900 euros.

Photos of new DR, Sportequipe and EVO cars

