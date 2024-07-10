In recent years Arc System Works has been responsible for bringing us back very retro experiences, and among them is that of Double Dragonwith some collections bringing us these classic Beat em Ups, even one that has disappeared from Game Boy Advance which is very expensive physically on the grey market. With that they gained the trust of the players, and now they have confirmed that there will be a totally new one that is presumed to have certain aspects in three dimensions.

According to the latest issue of the Japanese magazine Famitsuthe new game will faithfully recreate the action of the original side-scrolling titles, with characters recreated in 3D with some of the touches of the fighting games that the studio has created, including Guilty Gear And till Blazblue. To all this information they add that it will be launched in 2025 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox, Switch and PCtargeting a new audience.

It is worth remembering that Arc System Works acquired Double Dragon as an IP in 2015 and then the fourth part, an authentic sequel created with the help of the developers of the original games, including the director Kishimoto Yoshihisa. Even not long ago we had Gaidenwhich was not well received by critics or players.

Here is the description of the franchise:

The Double Dragon series is a series of beat ’em up video games that debuted in 1987. Created by Technos Japan Corporation, the series is one of the pioneers in the genre and has become a classic. The first game was released in 1987 for arcades and later ported to various consoles and home systems. The series follows the adventures of two brothers, Billy and Jimmy Lee, martial arts experts, who fight against various gangs and villains to rescue Billy’s girlfriend, Marian. In short, it is an iconic franchise in video game history, known for its cooperative action, its focus on martial arts, and its lasting influence on the beat ’em up genre.

For now, we will have to wait for confirmation from the developers.

Via: VGC

Author’s note: It would be the hope of having a new product from the saga that is worthwhile, and at the same time showing that the classic sagas still have the potential to continue existing.