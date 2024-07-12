A new case of possible doping was revealed this Thursday and shook Colombian cycling. The recent champion of the Vuelta de la Juventud, Héctor Ferney Molina, has been provisionally suspended by the International Cycling Union.

Molina, a rider from the Sistecrédito team, won the traditional race for promising young athletes in this sport in the country on April 28, beating Diego Pescador, second overall, by one minute and 20 seconds, and Jaime Muñoz by 2 minutes and 8 seconds.

In that same competition, Molina also obtained the mountain classification and won a stage.

How long is the champion of the Vuelta de la Juventud suspended?

The provisional sanction was put into effect on 9 July. The substance that was detected in him has not yet been disclosed, nor has the day on which he was given the test that gave him his ‘adverse result’.

Molina, a rider who draws attention due to his body type (he is 1.80 metres tall, unusual for a Colombian cyclist) had already been in Europe: he rode for nine months on the Q36.5 team.

A list of doping cases with current sanctions circulated on social media, and Molina’s is case number 28. The most notorious is that of Miguel Ángel ‘Supermán’ López, banned for four years for using menotropin, after a sample was taken at the 2022 Giro d’Italia.

