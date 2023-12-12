In 2017 many were captivated with cupheada video game that mixed the best of two worlds, we talk about the cartoons of the 40s and also the classic Run and Gun titles where we have as exponents Gunstar Heroes, Mega Man and other classics. Since that moment there are people who have tried to enter the business because of that side of nostalgia, and some have not done badly at all, or at least that is what we are seeing with a trailer that has surprised everyone and everyone.

A first look at the game known as Mousewhich attracts a lot of attention, given that it is a shooter experience like the first games of Doombut it is also mixed with the graphs of cuphead, making this an experience that goes beyond convention. For that reason, users have passed word of mouth how interesting it is, and that is reinforced with a much newer trailer.

Here you can see it:

This is the description of Mouse by its developers, Fumi Games:

It is a noir FPS shooter that is inspired by classic cartoons from the 1930s. Players will take on the role of a private detective who has to explore a “black city full of gangs, mobs and characters from the dark side. Enemies will behave like cartoon characters, which, combined with the visuals, should make you Mouse play and look different than any other shooting game out there.

As already seen in the description, at the moment there are no plans for this game to reach other places beyond the PCYou can even save it to the wish list for the store. Steam. For its part, there has been no news from MDHR Studio, the creators of cupheadbut for months they have mentioned that they are already developing their new game, but that apparently it will have a completely different art style than what we saw with their magnum opus and with the DLC.

Via: Kotaku

Editor's note: The truth is that this game looks pretty good and has already convinced me to give it a chance, although there is still a lot of time left to play it, since it is not released until 2025. So we will have to wait for it patiently, as will be the case with the new Monster Hunter.