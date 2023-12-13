New doctors' strike on Monday 18 December 2023. This is the second day of protest after that of December 5th. This time the white coats of the ASL and hospital 'services' are crossing their arms: veterinarians, anesthetists-resuscitators and specialists in clinical pathology and the radiological area. The estimate of the trade unions, which today in Rome presented the reasons for the strike, is that on 18 December 25 thousand surgical operations will be at risk. Also on Monday at 11 am, the unions will be protesting in front of the Ministry of Health in Rome.

“Public health is dying, the Government must intervene with signals in the budget law. Ours is not a reckless strike but a legitimate and necessary protest”, underlined the Aaroi-Emac (union of anesthesiologists and resuscitators); Fassid (radiologists, pathologists, psychologists of the NHS and hospital pharmacies), FVM-Veterinary Federation and Cisl Doctors.

On the day of the strike, disruptions are expected in all hospital and local services and in the agro-livestock food supply chain. “If the protest remains unheard, the mobilization will continue”, underline the acronyms.

Veterinarians: “We won't let ourselves be indicted”

Local health authority veterinarians are “fundamental for certifications in the livestock supply chains. We have received news that some industrialists worried about the deadlines in view of Christmas would like to ask the prefects to precept us. We will go on strike on Monday anyway, in fact it must be understood that without public veterinarians, that have ensured that swine fever did not spread in the supply chain worth 40 billion, the risk of infectious diseases will increase”, said Aldo Grasselli, national president of the FVM, Federation of veterinary surgeons, doctors and health managers, answering questions from journalists during the press conference called by Aaroi-Emac (union of anesthetists and resuscitators); Fassid (radiologists, pathologists, psychologists of the NHS and hospital pharmacies), FVM-Veterinary Federation and Cisl Doctors, to present the reasons for Monday's strike.

“The disappointment with the budget law which betrays expectations on government action is very profound – states Grasselli -. The bombastic promises of the electoral campaign envisaged the cancellation of the Fornero law. Today, however, with article 33 of the budget law Budget, an article of political foolishness and enormous social gravity, the pensions of 700 thousand public administration workers ended up hostage to the Mef to clear the state budget. The cut of up to 25% of the pensions of some groups of workers – he continues – it is a crime against the welfare system and against citizens who, working as employees, regularly pay taxes and social security contributions”.

“A real 'state protection money' paid so that tax evaders do not have to be disturbed by the Meloni Government which pampers them together with the banks to which it does not tax the enormous extra profits – he adds – The article of the Budget law must be totally abolished “No government amendment that keeps the pathological principles alive will be considered satisfactory. This maneuver will lead us to endless administrative disputes until the constitutionality is verified. Going on strike for those who work in healthcare is obviously an extreme gesture – he concludes – it is a condition of restrained protest from the sense of responsibility towards the patients. A mission that health workers often cannot carry out because their working day is a 12-hour ordeal”.