The complex negotiation that involved doctors, veterinarians and healthcare workers to reach an agreement on the new 2019-21 medical and healthcare management contract seems to have come to an end. With the final signature of the unions at Aran arrived on Tuesday 23 January, expired three years ago, an average gross increase of 289 euros per month is expected (the amounts vary depending on the seniority and career criteria) for 13 months, including the arrears per capita between 6 thousand and 10 thousand euros that the white coats will see on their pay slips between February and March.

A significant milestone for the over 135,00 professionals in the sector, determined by the convening of trade union organizations announced by the Agency for the Negotiating Representation of Public Administrations (Aran). The first call was held on 18 January for the 2019-2021 Education and Research sector collective bargaining agreement, and subsequently, on 23 January, for the healthcare management contract.

The economic increase is certainly one of the most significant aspects of the new contract and not only because of the salary increases, but also because for the first time a specific healthcare allowance is introduced for non-medical and veterinary profiles. In addition to the economic aspects, the contract also marks significant improvements regarding working conditions, including the regulation of working hours and first aid methods. The possibility is also introduced for local health authorities to transfer staff between different structures, improving the management of human resources, in order to ensure a more equitable and sustainable working environment. But among the most awaited changes it is the stop on extra working hours that marks the definitive turning point, in fact in the contract there is talk of a stop to “free” work beyond the 34 hours plus 4 contractually due. With the new contract the extra hours will be recovered as holidays and rest within a year and a half.

The total financing for the contract renewal amounts to 618 million euros, a significant investment that reflects the importance of the healthcare sector especially in light of the difficulties encountered during the pandemic. Satisfied with the signature, Pierino Di Silverio, secretary of the Anaao Assomed union, states: “There are lights and shadows but this it is undoubtedly a positive contract in various respects. In fact, we have solved the age-old problem of excess working hours, facilitated access to careers, reduced the possibility of using doctors as globetrotters forced to move between distant offices and introduced and contracted trainees, many positive innovations, even if there are there is still a lot of work to be done to make this profession more attractive.”

And regarding the next contractual turnover 2022-24, the unions are asking: “A sort of special management, like for magistrates, with a status in itself, as for example already happens for magistrates, and this would imply that medical managers can different actions will be envisaged compared to the rest of the PA, i.e. a distinct path also in relation to contractual increases and careers, effectively making the contract freer.”

