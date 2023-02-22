Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot continues to give a lot to talk about. While the base game allows us to relive the beloved anime, the DLC for this title has expanded to the events of Dragon Ball Super and even spin-off starring Trunks and Bardock. Now, It’s time for all players to go back in time and relive the 23rd Martial Arts Tournament.

Originally announced via a teaser earlier this year, Bandai Namco has finally revealed the following DLC ​​for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarotknown as Chaos at the World Tournament, content that will allow us to relive the fighting we saw at the end of the original Dragon Ball anime.

the 23rd World Tournament, the venue for a series of shocking upsets. pic.twitter.com/Y9xZ05qIt8 — Bandai Namco Entertainment Asia (@BandaiNamcoSEA) February 21, 2023

From Goku vs Milk, through a second match against Ten Shin Han, to the final fight against Piccolo. Unfortunately, at the moment there is no exact release date for this contentand it is unknown if this will be the last DLC, or Bandai Namco plans to give more support to Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot in the future.

Via: Bandai Namco